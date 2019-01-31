Jury sees dramatic video of moment boy was attacked with acid

Dramatic video of the moment a three-year-old boy had acid thrown over him in a busy shop has been been shown in court.

The youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, suffered serious burns to his face and arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on July 21 last year, during a parental custody dispute.

His 40-year-old father is charged with conspiring to unlawfully or maliciously cast or throw sulphuric acid on or at the boy between June 1 and July 22, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable the minor, or do grievous bodily harm.

A trial jury at Worcester Crown Court was told how the injured child screamed “I hurt”, over and over again, after being struck.

On Thursday, jurors were shown the store’s CCTV video capturing the moment the incident took place.

The attack happened in a matter of seconds while the child was standing with his brother looking at toy footballs.

The Crown have alleged the father, stung by his wife walking out on him and taking the children in April 2016, “enlisted others” to attack the youngster in a bid to win more contact with the child by painting her as an “unfit mother”.

As the clip was played, the boy’s father, sat in the dock, held a tissue to his face.

Facing the same charge are Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Birmingham; Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road, Birmingham; Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road, London; Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth, Birmingham; Saied Hussini, 42, of Wrottesley Road, London; and Jabar Paktia, 42, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

They all deny the allegation.

Location of the acid attack in Worcester, in July 2018. (PA Graphics/PA)

In his opening last week, Jonathan Rees QC, for the Crown, said the boy’s mother had driven to the store with her children at about 2pm to buy a party gift.

Roadside CCTV played in court showed her being followed by a silver Vauxhall Vectra, allegedly containing Cech, Dudi and Pulko.

At 2.13pm she and the children went inside the store, followed shortly after by the three men, with shop CCTV showing Cech approaching the victim.

Both youngsters were gazing at a brightly coloured display of footballs at the end of an aisle.

CCTV footage from the Home Bargains store in Worcester (West Mercia Police)

The victim could then be seen pointing up at the balls, with his sibling doing practice kicks, as a man in a white T-shirt, identified without dispute in court as Cech, walked past the victim with his arm extended and an object in his hand.

As Cech exited the frame, the victim could be seen looking quickly back towards him before running to his mother nearby.

Mr Rees told jurors: “What you have just seen is that person in a white T-shirt – you can just catch the moment where the arm is extended.

“That really is the hub of this case. That is the acid attack. It is over in a split second.

“You have, in shot, Mr Cech – there’s no dispute of that – extending his arm, out towards the child.”

Mr Rees added: “His mother was a short distance away as the attack is carried out, and the sister heard the victim scream out, ‘I hurt, I hurt, I hurt’.”

The boy suffered a 10cm burn to his left forearm, and a 3cm burn on his forehead, which needed specialist hospital treatment.

The Crown have also claimed that Hussini, Pulko and Badiova were involved in an “aborted” attempt near a school, eight days prior to the shop attack.

What is said to be Martina Badiova, pictured in a photo taken by a resident who reported three people acting ‘suspiciously’, during an ‘aborted’ attempted acid attack. (West Mercia Police/PA)

Witnesses were so concerned about the trio’s “suspicious activity” they took photos, which have formed part of the prosecution’s case.

On Wednesday, jurors also heard for the first time how the father sent an image with the text “Nailed It!” to an alleged co-conspirator, hours after his son had been injured.

Running through details of contact alleged between the accused, Mr Rees said cell-siting of mobile phones showed Dudi, Cech and Pulko leaving the area near Home Bargains, immediately following the incident.

Phone call log evidence is alleged to have shown that Pulko called Paktia, before Paktia then rang the boy’s father – some 20 minutes after the attack.

What is alleged to be Saied Hussini and Norbert Pulko (right) ahead of what prosecutors said was the ‘aborted’ attack on July 13 2018. (West Mercia Police/PA)

It is alleged that Pulko then met up with Paktia somewhere in the Birmingham area at about 5.20pm.

About an hour later, cell-siting showed Paktia and the father’s phones were “back in the Wolverhampton area”, Mr Rees told jurors.

The Crown’s QC then drew the jury’s attention to what he described as “some stickers being sent with motifs and images”, from the victim’s father to Paktia, later that evening.

The first showed a cartoon image of what appeared to be a deer, leaning over and comforting a tearful fox.

Mr Rees said: “At 9.15pm, he (the boy’s father) sends Paktia a sticker.

“One animal comforting a fox which has its head in its hands.

“And then, the second is sent, a minute after that first one, again to Paktia.

“It is a sticker which features a young lady in it with the motif ‘Nailed It!’.”