In Pictures: Britons shiver after coldest night of winter
The mercury plunged to leave temperatures as low as minus 12.9C.
Britons are wrapping up warm again after enduring the chilliest night of the winter so far, as the cold snap continued to cause icy conditions across the country.
The snow of the previous couple of days eased overnight, but the fog moved in and the mercury plunged to leave a heavy frost with temperatures as low as minus 12.9C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.
