In Pictures: Britons shiver after coldest night of winter

UK News | Published:

The mercury plunged to leave temperatures as low as minus 12.9C.

Snow on the hills around Buttermere in the Lake District

Britons are wrapping up warm again after enduring the chilliest night of the winter so far, as the cold snap continued to cause icy conditions across the country.

The snow of the previous couple of days eased overnight, but the fog moved in and the mercury plunged to leave a heavy frost with temperatures as low as minus 12.9C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Sunrise at Allerton Cemetery near Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Wanstead Park in north-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
A woman prepares for a dicey trip to work (Joe Giddens/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Blencathra in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
The River Avon in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
The River Thames in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
The hills around Buttermere in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Goats and sheep at Mudchute Farm on the Isle of Dogs (Yui Mok/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Oakham in the East Midlands (Joe Giddens/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Sefton Park Lake in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
Basingstoke Common in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Jan 31st 2019
A swan struggles to get off the ice (Peter Byrne/PA)
