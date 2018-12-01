Menu

Advertising

In Video: Mayor gets muddy helping tree-planting campaign

UK News | Published:

The plant-a-thon will see 80,000 trees added to green spaces across the capital.

Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined 15,000 volunteers across London to plant 80,000 trees.

The mass tree-planting weekend, with more than 30 events across the capital, aims to help it become the world’s first National Park City.

As well as 75,000 trees planted on public land, the mayor has offered Londoners 5,000 trees for their home gardens.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News