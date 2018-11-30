Video shows charity box thief being foiled by brave passerby

A hapless thief whose bungling attempts to steal a charity box from a branch of Subway were foiled when he was tripped by a passerby has been jailed.

Comical footage shows Joshua Starkey being knocked to the ground as he attempted to run away from Hull Paragon Interchange station with the charitable donations on March 25.

The video, released by the British Transport Police, shows the 23-year-old walking into the fast-food restaurant, located in the station, at around 10am, before grabbing the British Heart Foundation box.

Thinking of stealing a charity box? Mind your step… ?‍♀️ This is the moment a plucky passer-by literally steps in to prevent a theft at Hull Paragon Interchange station. Big congrats to this guy! ? pic.twitter.com/ya0fTID5JS — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 30, 2018

After an initial struggle, Starkey, of Salthouse Lane, Hull, was able to pull the box free from the store’s tills, before then running along the station concourse with it, leaving wires and chains dangling behind him.

But he was eventually foiled when a brave passerby stuck out a leg out, tripping the thief.

Starkey was handed a 16-week jail sentence at Kingston-upon-Hull Magistrates’ Court on November 19, after admitting theft and criminal damage, a British Transport Police spokesman said.

Pc Paul Hobman, of the British Transport Police, said: “A huge congratulations are in order for the courageous member of the public who quite literally stepped in to prevent Starkey from stealing money which was intended for a good cause.

“Starkey’s actions in attempting to steal a charity collection box were disgraceful and I am pleased the judge imposed a prison sentence.

“I hope that his days of offending are behind him.”