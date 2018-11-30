Quarter of trainee doctors report burnout to a high or very high degree

A quarter of trainee doctors report feeling burnt out to a high or very high degree, with two in five saying they find their work “emotionally exhausting”, research by the medical regulator has found.

The General Medical Council (GMC) found nearly a third (31.6%) of trainees said they always or often feel exhausted in the morning at the thought of another day at work.

It has published a full review of its latest annual national training surveys, which collate the views and experiences of more than 70,000 doctors in training and senior doctors who act as trainers.

The 2018 surveys asked doctors about burnout for the first time.

Burnout is associated with high workloads, a lack of or disruption of time to train, and feeling unsupported, and can also affects trainees’ satisfaction with their medical education.

Doctors in emergency medicine reported the highest rates of burnout.

Nearly 74% of emergency medicine trainees rated the intensity of their workload as either “heavy” or “very heavy”, and they reported feeling short of sleep while at work more than any other specialty.

Trainees who reported higher than average workloads and tiredness also included those who specialised in surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, and paediatrics.

Other areas of concern from the surveys included that around one in six trainees said handover arrangements did not always ensure continuity of care between different clinical departments, while one in three said handovers were not used as learning opportunities, which GMC standards say they should be.

Inductions also varied, with more than 4,000 trainees (8.1%) reporting that they did not get an explanation of their role and responsibilities at the start of their most recent post.

And more than half of doctors in training, almost 53%, told the GMC that they received less than the recommended six weeks’ notice of their rota.

Around one in 10 had only a week’s notice, or even less.

The GMC said poor handovers and inductions, and gaps in rotas, should be seen by employers as indicators of more significant problems that can affect the quality of trainee doctors’ education and development.

It found that while trainers and training organisations continue to provide high quality medical education, trainees rated their experience as worse when they had poor handovers, inadequate inductions and gaps in rotas.

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said: “Handovers, inductions and well-organised rotas are indicators of workplaces where teamwork and positive cultures are fostered, and where trainees feel well supported.

“But where these aspects run less well doctors more commonly report poor experiences.

“Proportionally more doctors who feel unsupported at work with high workloads tell us they experience exhaustion and burnout.

“That can erode the quality of their training as well as potentially putting patients at risk.

“These warning signs must not be ignored.

“We know that where these issues exist there are likely to be wider problems as well.

“An unsupportive environment doesn’t just disrupt training, but can be a sign that inexperienced doctors are working beyond their clinical competence.

“The majority of doctors in training say they are satisfied with the teaching and supervision they receive, and most trainers enjoy their roles.

“But we cannot take the continued high quality of medical training for granted.

“All doctors, including those in trainee posts and more senior clinicians who provide their training, need and deserve the necessary support to make sure medical education and training in UK remains first rate.”

The GMC has commissioned a UK-wide review, led by Dame Denise Coia and Professor Michael West, into the causes of poor wellbeing faced by doctors.

The findings will help the regulator to work with others to improve support and working conditions.

The GMC is also working with professional bodies across the country to improve the effectiveness of processes for doctors who raise concerns about safe working hours.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said: “It cannot be right that doctors who treat and care for children and young people are experiencing such high levels of stress, exhaustion and burn out.

“Our members love working in paediatrics and find it a rewarding career, but there are simply not enough doctors to meet demand.

“This means they are working in challenging environments leading to low morale and exhaustion.

“This is not good for their health or for the health of their young patients.”

British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee chairman, Dr Jeeves Wijesuriya, said: “To see such a large number of junior doctors burnt out is deeply concerning, but no surprise given the intense workload pressures experienced by trainees, and as reported in this survey.

“These statistics lay bare the real-terms impact of poor planning; if a doctor is working in an understaffed department, not getting a rota until two weeks before they are due to begin a new role and even when they do start they are receiving no proper induction, this is bound to be detrimental to their wellbeing and affect how they feel about the quality of their training.

“With a high proportion of junior doctors working beyond their rostered hours and as many as half of trainees in some specialties regularly feeling short of sleep, high quality patient care cannot be guaranteed.

“That a vast majority of trainees feel forced to work beyond their clinical competence at times makes for stark reading, and the potential risk that this poses should be obvious.”