Pair sought after ‘despicable’ theft of Poppy Appeal tin
The theft took place two days before Armistice Day.
Two men are being sought by police investigating the “despicable” theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin.
CCTV shows one suspect asking a hotel receptionist for a sheet of paper and another taking the money while staff are distracted.
The theft took place at the Renaissance Hotel on Nettleton Road near Heathrow Airport at around 11.30pm on November 9.
Detective Constable Kris Latham, from Aviation Police, said: “Stealing a Poppy Appeal charity tin, or indeed any charity donation, is a despicable act and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
