Menu

Advertising

How much is each train operator increasing fares?

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Rail passengers will have to fork out more to travel from January.

Railway platform

Train fares in Britain will go up by an average of 3.1% next year.

Here are the average increases for each train operating company:

c2c: 2.6%

Caledonian Sleeper: 0%

Chiltern Railways: 2.8%

CrossCountry: 3.2%

East Midlands Trains: 2.7%

Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink): 3%

Advertising

Grand Central: Refused to disclose an average increase

Great Western Railway: 2.9%

Greater Anglia (includes Stansted Express): 3.1%

Heathrow Express: 0%

Advertising

Hull Trains: 3.2% for Advanced fares (other fares will be unchanged)

London North Eastern Railway: Did not respond to a request for information

Train concourse
Fares will increase from January 2 (PA)

London Northwestern Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)

Merseyrail: 2.9%

Northern: 3.2%

ScotRail: 2.8%

South Western Railway: 2.9%

Southeastern: 3.1%

TfL Rail: Most single fares are frozen but Travelcards and price caps will increase by an average of 3.2%

TransPennine Express: 3.1%

Transport for Wales: 3% for regulated fares (unregulated fare increases are under review)

Virgin Trains: 3.2%

West Midlands Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News