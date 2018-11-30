Advertising
How much is each train operator increasing fares?
Rail passengers will have to fork out more to travel from January.
Train fares in Britain will go up by an average of 3.1% next year.
Here are the average increases for each train operating company:
c2c: 2.6%
Caledonian Sleeper: 0%
Chiltern Railways: 2.8%
CrossCountry: 3.2%
East Midlands Trains: 2.7%
Govia Thameslink Railway (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink): 3%
Grand Central: Refused to disclose an average increase
Great Western Railway: 2.9%
Greater Anglia (includes Stansted Express): 3.1%
Heathrow Express: 0%
Hull Trains: 3.2% for Advanced fares (other fares will be unchanged)
London North Eastern Railway: Did not respond to a request for information
London Northwestern Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)
Merseyrail: 2.9%
Northern: 3.2%
ScotRail: 2.8%
South Western Railway: 2.9%
Southeastern: 3.1%
TfL Rail: Most single fares are frozen but Travelcards and price caps will increase by an average of 3.2%
TransPennine Express: 3.1%
Transport for Wales: 3% for regulated fares (unregulated fare increases are under review)
Virgin Trains: 3.2%
West Midlands Railway: 3.2% for regulated fares (unregulated fares will be unchanged in January)
