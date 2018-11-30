Former first minister returns to old university to become chancellor

Former first minister Jack McConnell has returned to the university where he once studied to serve as its new chancellor.

Lord McConnell said the University of Stirling always had “a special place” in his heart as he was appointed to the role.

The politician, who was Scottish Labour leader and first minister of Scotland between 2001 and 2007, succeeds broadcaster James Naughtie, who stood down earlier this year after a decade.

The chancellor acts as the ceremonial head of the university.

As part of the role they have the formal duty of presiding over graduation ceremonies.

Congratulations to @LordMcConnell on his appointment as the next Chancellor of @StirUni As a former Union President, we look forward to working with the Chancellor to ensure we are all working to Make Students' Lives Better. pic.twitter.com/byKKzK9aCT — Stirling SU (@stirlingunion) November 30, 2018

Lord McConnell said: “I feel deeply honoured to be asked to serve the University of Stirling as their chancellor, following in the footsteps of such distinguished previous chancellors, including – of course – Lord Robbins, who was the very first in 1967.

“The university has always been innovative, dynamic and ambitious. It has also always held a special place in my heart.

“I will be determined to do all I can to help the university to continue to grow and develop, while retaining the essential values that have helped build its success over the past 50 years.”

Lord McConnell studied mathematics and education at Stirling University and also served president of the students’ association there between 1980 and 1982 before becoming the deputy president of the National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland.

Stirling Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Gerry McCormac said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lord McConnell back to Stirling as our new chancellor.

“Ever since he was a politically engaged student here, Lord McConnell has always remained an active, loyal and much-valued friend to our university and I look forward to working closely with him for the benefit of our students, staff and wider community.”

Lord McConnell will be formally installed as chancellor of the university in June 2019.