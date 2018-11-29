Welsh politician sacked over sex claims said ‘it’s my own fault’, inquest told

A Welsh politician sacked over “bombshell” sex claims told his chauffeur, “it’s my own fault,” and made a cut-throat gesture days before he hanged himself, an inquest heard.

Welsh Assembly Member Carl Sargeant was being driven back to the train station in Cardiff after a brief meeting with First Minister Carwyn Jones, who sacked him from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children after sexual misconduct claims from three women.

The father-of-two, aged 49, was found hanged at his home in Connah’s Quay, North Wales, four days later on November 7 last year.

Calvin Williams, a driver for Welsh government ministers, told the fourth day of the inquest into Mr Sargeant’s death at Ruthin County Hall about the drive back to the station minutes after the meeting.

Mr Williams told the hearing: “I thought I was taking him to the railway station. But I asked him, ‘All OK?'”

“He said, ‘No.’ He made a throat-cut gesture.”

Seconds later after a phone call, Mr Sargeant asked Mr Williams to drop him off at the Hilton Hotel instead.

After they arrived at the hotel, Mr Williams asked the politician if he was “pulling my leg” about being sacked by Mr Jones.

Mr Williams said: “He said, ‘No. I’m gone.’ I said, ‘Why would he do that?’

Mr Sargeant replied: “It’s OK. It’s complicated. It’s my own fault. I have brought it on myself.”

Mr Williams then shook the politician’s hand as they parted and asked him if he was going to be OK.

Mr Sargeant replied: “Yes. Just need some time to myself.”