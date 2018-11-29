UK Government ‘on the ropes’ and Brexit can be stopped, says Willie Rennie

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has said all forms of Brexit must be opposed.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Rennie urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to refuse to back any compromise on the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU.

Ms Sturgeon has indicated SNP MPs will vote against the deal when it is put forward at Westminster.

Mr Rennie said: “The UK Government is on the ropes – previous loyalists are opposing the Prime Minister, we finally have a chance of stopping Brexit.

“This is not the time to accept any new kind of Brexit.

“I was pleased that the First Minister told 700,000 people on the streets of London that she was committed to stopping Brexit dead in its tracks.

“So how could she look those people in the eye if she ends up backing any form of Brexit?”

This morning the Chancellor candidly admitted that Brexit will make the country poorer. Theresa May is on a slow march to defeat, trailing round the country trying to drum up support when everyone can see that this is not what the UK voted for. #PeoplesVote — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) November 28, 2018

Ms Sturgeon responded: “Sometimes I think Willie Rennie must have been asleep over the last two years when the rest of us have actually been battling on this issue.

“Our strong, overriding preference is to stay members of the European Union.

“That’s why we will back a second vote to allow people to choose to stay in the European Union and we very much hope that that proposition can command a majority in the House of Commons and SNP MPs will be part of putting that majority together.

“But if it can’t command a majority, and I hope it can, as we’ve said for the last two years we would favour a compromise option of staying in the Single Market and Customs Union.

“That would be the least damaging option for our economy.

“Instead of constantly trying to attack the SNP on this issue, he might one day just think about lifting a finger to try to persuade Labour to back a second vote because if he can do that, then we will be able to put that majority together and we can give people across the UK the opportunity to stay in the EU.”