Second EU referendum could risk ‘radicalisation’ of right wing, PM’s deputy says

A second Brexit referendum would run the risk of the “radicalisation” of right wing voters in the UK, Theresa May’s de-facto deputy has warned.

David Lidington said with former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson now a “standard bearer” for many on the political right, there could be an “ugly” reaction to any decision to hold another vote on the UK’s European Union membership.

Such a move could be seen as an “attempt by the political elite to set aside a democratic verdict that they had found unwelcome”, he cautioned.

Mr Lidington added: “That would pose a risk of a radicalisation of a lot of those people into more populist positions.”

He made the comments after telling MSPs at Holyrood Mrs May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement was “very attractive” when compared with the alternatives.

A no-deal Brexit, which would see Britain leave the EU next March with no transition period, is “not something anybody should have to contemplate lightly,” the Cabinet Office Minister said.

He added: “We have to plan against the risk, but it is not something we should seek to do.”

Mr Lidington was questioned about the draft withdrawal agreement at a special joint meeting of Holyrood’s Constitution and Europe committees.

Speaking afterwards he said a second Brexit referendum could be “polarising” and he did “not think it would solve anything.”

The Conservative minister said: “Let’s say that it came out with a narrow majority for Remain, which it might do, 52-48 the other way.

“You would then have calls from the Leave side that this was unfair, promises have been broken and two years down the line something would be happening, there would be some new cause of discontent that would lead to calls for a third referendum.

“Even more seriously, I worry, in the case of a second referendum, people who voted to Leave were told at the time – everyone was told at the time – that this is decisive.

“The parliament at Westminster said we are giving this choice to the people, we will abide by the result.

“I think that the probable populist reaction to setting aside that 2016 referendum verdict is likely to be more ugly than previous versions.”

Mr Lidington used his appearance before MSPs to dismiss suggestions from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon the Brexit deal – which contains separate arrangements for Northern Ireland to prevent the return of a hard border there – would result in businesses in Scotland being disadvantaged.

Not long off call with PM. She tried to tell me Scotland’s ‘distinctive’ interests had been protected. I pointed out that there isn’t a single mention of Scotland in the agreement, that it disregards our interests, and puts Scotland at a serious competitive disadvantage. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 14, 2018

The SNP leader has already claimed this could have “real implications for jobs and living standards and investment in Scotland”, accusing Mrs May and the Conservatives of having “ignored” Scotland in drawing up the deal.

Mr Lidington stressed in regard to the back-stop provisions for Northerne Ireland the “clear intentiona of all sides is that this is not used, if it is used it is for a short a time as possible”.

He also stated: “In practical terms the degree of difference between businesses in Scotland and businesses in Northern Ireland will be marginal.”

The minister insisted there was a “real yearning in very large sections of the population, particularly the business community” – including in Scotland – for the Brexit deal to be resolved.

While Treasury analysis shows leaving the EU will result in the UK being worse off than in all circumstances compared to if it was to remain a member, he argued the deal MPs will vote on in December “delivers well compared to the alternatives that are available.”

Mr Lidington said: “If you accept the democratic verdict of 2016 then the evidence suggests, on the basis of the Treasury analysis, the deal that we have on the table is one that delivers well compared with the alternatives that are available and are possible and are not some sort of fantasy of having all the benefits of EU membership without any of the obligations that go with EU membership.

“There’s no proposition on offer from those who have expressed opposition to the Prime Minister’s deal that is likely to be negotiable or to be realistic or to be better in terms of outcome than the one that we have on the table.”