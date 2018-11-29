Royal Range Rover which had Obamas as passengers is up for sale

A Range Rover driven by the Duke of Edinburgh as he picked up Barack Obama during a visit by the then US president to the UK is up for sale.

The car featured during the 2016 presidential visit, and hosted then first lady Michelle Obama alongside the Queen in the back seats.

Philip showed the US leader and his wife the personal touch when he drove them and his own wife to Windsor Castle after the Marine One presidential helicopter had landed close to the Queen’s Berkshire home.

The gesture was akin to picking up guests from the airport although the journey only lasted a few minutes, but Mr Obama looked delighted when he discovered Philip would be driving them.

Then US President Barack Obama travelled in Prince Philip’s Range Rover alongside the Queen and Michelle Obama (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The duke may have been approaching his 95th birthday at the time but he looked composed at the wheel of the Range Rover as it made its way around the castle’s quadrangle and stopped outside the sovereign’s entrance.

The vehicle, which was used by the Royal Household for two years, is priced at £129,850 and has a low mileage of 3,200.

Special features such as police emergency lighting and adapted side steps for the Queen, were removed before it went on sale.

A spokeswoman for Auto Trader, said: “It’s not unusual to find cars previously owned by the rich and famous on Auto Trader, but in recent years we’ve seen a big influx of royal cars, many of which hold significant premiums due to the status of the previous owners.

“Low mileage, expensive extras and expert maintenance are some of the reasons why royal cars are often more expensive than similar models on the market, but data from the Auto Trader marketplace also suggests that the premium with these cars increases the closer the royal is to the throne.”