Leg brace could help police snare limping would-be burglar

Detectives are hoping a would-be burglar’s leg brace will help the public to identify him after he was filmed limping at a crime scene.

Officers believe the offender was nursing a fractured foot or leg when he took part in a botched break-in on Ridge Road, Kingswinford, near Dudley, West Midlands, on November 21.

CCTV footage issued by police shows the crook alongside three other men using a drill to successfully snap open a PVC lock at 11.35pm.

The film also shows the gang running off after they were disturbed.

A statement issued by West Midlands Police said: “The homeowners reported the incident to police just before 1am, and it quickly became apparent that one of the suspects had a somewhat unusual feature.

“Officers have now released the footage of the suspected crooks and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Do you recognise any of the people in the footage?

“Perhaps you know someone who’s been wearing a foot brace recently?

“If you think you have information which could help progress this query please get in touch.”