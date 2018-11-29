Jeremy Corbyn leads tributes to Labour MP who revealed HIV diagnosis in Commons

Jeremy Corbyn has led tributes to a Labour MP who revealed he is HIV positive in a “brave” and “moving” speech to the Commons.

Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle became the first MP to disclose he is living with the virus in the chamber as he led an adjournment debate on HIV and World Aids Day.

In what was described as his “Diana moment”, the Brighton Kemptown MP said: “Next year I’ll be marking an anniversary of my own: 10 years since I became HIV positive.

“It’s been a long journey, from the fear to acceptance and from today advocacy, knowing my treatment keeps me healthy and that it protects any partner I have.”

Mr Corbyn intervened in the debate to praise Mr Russell-Moyle’s “brilliant and historic speech”.

He said: “I think he’s making an absolutely brilliant and historic speech and I’m very grateful that he mentioned my good friend Chris Smith who very bravely told the world in 1984 that he was gay and proud of it, and we’re proud of Chris for doing that.

“I’m also very pleased that he’s brought up the international context of this.

“The international context where there is appalling levels of prejudiced and abuse against HIV-positive people and against the LGBT community in many countries around the world.

“We just need to send a message out from this House of Commons: this country has changed its attitudes, we have done a great deal medically to help people.

“We need to ensure that the rest of the world understands that we can do the same in every country.”

He added: “We have to close our minds to prejudice and open our minds up to human rights and justice.”

Mr Russell-Moyle received a standing ovation from his colleagues as he concluded the speech, and was hugged by shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson, Stephen Pound (Ealing North) and Emma Dent Coad (Kensington) at the conclusion of the adjournment debate.

Other MPs from across the Commons shook his hand and patted him on the back, including the Public Health Minister Steve Brine.

At the end of his speech, Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle praised Mr Russell-Moyle for a “brave” and “moving” speech.

He said: “Can I just say, from the chair, I think it’s a very brave, a very moving speech and has given hope to a lot of people around the world.”

Several MPs, wearing World Aids Day ribbons, intervened during his speech.

'We shouldn't clap in the house, but I can see why you have' ? Thank you @lloyd_rm MP from your hugely important speech in @HouseofCommons about your own experiences of living with HIV and steps needed to achieve #ZeroHIV pic.twitter.com/v0SDkjAn1X — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) November 29, 2018

Ms Dent Coad (Kensington) said Mr Russell-Moyle had had his “Diana moment” in the Commons, in a nod to the late Princess of Wales.

She told MPs: “As a graduate of the 1980s London club scene, I know I had a narrow escape from contracting HIV.”

Ms Dent Coad said a few of her friends became ill and there were “many funerals” in the mid-80s.

She recalled Diana opening the Lighthouse project in London.

She added she had an “agonising” two-week wait for her results after having a HIV test, noting she was fine and the test now takes two minutes, something she experienced a fortnight ago.

Ms Dent Coad went on: “As regards ending stigma, (Mr Russell-Moyle) has made a very powerful statement, this is your Diana moment.”

Labour’s Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough) said his colleague was being “immensely courageous”.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown (Yui Mok/PA)

“I, for one, am sure that his courage, his bravery will no doubt reduce the stigma and reduce the fear of so many living within our country and further beyond.”

Mr Brine, wrapping up the debate on behalf of the Government, said it was an “incredible” speech.

He said: “The turnout of his friends and his colleagues around him for the speech was testament to the power of his speech and how much they obviously think of him.

“Clapping is not right in the chamber but even I did clap at his speech.”

He added: “It was an incredible speech, it was a very brave thing to do.”

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing added at the end of the debate: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if more people paid attention to the work that’s done in this House in debates like this?

“This excellent, positive, meaningful, emotive, and successful debate this afternoon.”