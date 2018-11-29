Menu

In Pictures: Rare collection of supercars ready for auction

Among the vehicles going under the hammer is a 1985 TWR Jaquar XJR-6 – a prototype tested by F1 driver Martin Brundle ahead of action at Le Mans.

A fantastic array of supercars have rolled up at Bonhams in London ahead of an aution of prestigious marques.

A 1985 TWR Jaquar XJR-6 arrives (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Auction house assistants unload a 1937 Lagonda LG45 Rapide Tourer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A gorgeous 1960 Jaguar XK150 S (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Auction house assistant Becky sits in a 1959 Lister-Jaguar (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 1966 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series II Coupe (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
