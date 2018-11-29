Advertising
In Pictures: Rare collection of supercars ready for auction
Among the vehicles going under the hammer is a 1985 TWR Jaquar XJR-6 – a prototype tested by F1 driver Martin Brundle ahead of action at Le Mans.
A fantastic array of supercars have rolled up at Bonhams in London ahead of an aution of prestigious marques.
Among the rare vehicles going under the hammer is a 1985 TWR Jaquar XJR-6 – a prototype tested by F1 driver Martin Brundle ahead of action at Le Mans.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.