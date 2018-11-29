In Pictures: Christmas comes early for lights lovers

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for many fans of the festive season already.

In Cambridgeshire, John and Helen Attlesey have decorated their Soham home to raise money for East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Dreamflight.

In Gateshead, Maria Keeny’s home is lit up for the 21st year in a row, with new lights added inside and out to brighten up the cold and dark winter nights.

