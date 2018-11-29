High winds and heavy rain to lash large parts of UK

Weather warnings for gusts of up to 80mph and persistent rain have been issued for parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned up to 35mm of rain could fall in parts of Scotland in six hours, while a vast swathe of the UK could be hit by “widespread strong winds”.

The country was hit by strong gusts on Wednesday – with Capel Curig in Snowdonia, Wales, recording gusts of 90mph, while Keswick, Cumbria, saw 47.4mm of rain.

There was a dead heat today with two places sharing the top temperature of 15.8 °C, which is remarkably mild for the end of November. Not much in the way of sunshine though, with most places cloudy all day pic.twitter.com/sHMgYkELfT — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2018

The yellow warning for wind covers all parts of England except the south-east of England and East Anglia until 2pm.

The Met Office said: “Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of around 65 mph in exposed locations around Wales and western England.

“There remains a very small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.

Here are the highest wind gusts from the day so far … pic.twitter.com/7og1bHcy6q — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2018

“If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations.”

Meanwhile, a warning for rain covers central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Lothian Borders and Strathclyde in Scotland.

Forecasters said: “Rain will become persistent and heavy again on Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, before clearing.

“Accumulations of 15-25mm are likely to fall in around 6 hours, with up to 35mm on higher ground.”