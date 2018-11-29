Family’s tribute to alleged murder victim

The family of a man allegedly murdered in Thurso have said they are “absolutely devastated” by his death.

Paul Fairweather, 32, was found dead at a property in Holburn Avenue at around 8am on Tuesday.

Paul Cannop was arrested over the death and appeared at Wick Sheriif Court on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Caithness was charged with murder and made no plea during a private court appearance.

Mr Fairweather’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland, which read: “Paul was a much-loved dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle and a friend to many.

“The family are absolutely devastated to have lost him and ask that they be left alone to grieve privately.”

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Fairweather’s family as we continue with our inquiries.

“I am also grateful for the understanding and patience of the local community while our investigation is ongoing

“I would continue to urge anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting incident 540 of November 27. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”