Call for better home delivery options for disabled consumers

Online retailers are failing their disabled customers by not providing home delivery options that meet their needs, a consumer group has said.

Almost one in three disabled people have missed a home delivery because there were not given enough time to get to the door, and a quarter have felt rushed, anxious or irritated when accepting deliveries at home, a survey for Citizens Advice suggests.

Citizens Advice is calling on retailers to work with parcel operators to make it easier for disabled people to make their delivery needs known, such as requiring more time to get to the door or to specify accessible places to leave parcels.

The charity said the UK’s more than 13 million people with disabilities spent more than £80 billion each year, but it found that one in 10 had avoided using home delivery in the last year or arranged for items to be sent to friends or family members instead because to avoid difficulties.

Citizens Advice chief executive Gillian Guy said: “During the busiest season for online shopping, we’re calling on retailers to make sure deliveries work for disabled consumers.

“We found some people are missing deliveries, and even avoiding online shopping altogether, because they feel rushed or anxious when accepting deliveries at home.

“This should be an easy fix for retailers who have a duty to take into account people’s accessibility needs.”

Ipsos Mori surveyed 914 disabled postal users and 990 non-disabled postal users between October 20 and November 9 2017.

Minesh Patel, policy manager at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Delivery companies need to ensure that all customers can use the service they provide. Physical stores are frequently inaccessible to disabled people, meaning many are reliant on online deliveries.

“Households with a disabled person spend an estimated £249 billion a year. Retailers are missing a trick by failing to serve this market properly.”