Appeal for witnesses seven months after law student stabbed to death

Detectives investigating the murder of a law student who was stabbed to death as he walked home from a football match have urged any witnesses to “do the right thing and tell us what you know” seven months on from his death.

Sami Sidhom, 18, was yards from his front door in Forest Gate, east London, when he was set upon by a number of attackers and stabbed multiple times in April.

The teenager, who was described as a “model son”, died at the scene.

Eight people have been arrested but no charges have been brought and a £20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, leading the investigation, said: “My officers continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding Sami’s death and there are pieces of the puzzle still missing.

“I know that there were witnesses to what happened and that someone out there knows who took Sami’s life and why.

“I am addressing those witnesses now. I urge you to come forward, anonymously if you wish, but please do the right thing and tell us what you know.

“No matter how unimportant your information may seem, it could help take a dangerous and violent criminal off of your local streets and you could be eligible for a substantial reward.”

Detectives investigating the murder of Sami Sidhom, 18, who was stabbed to death in #ForestGate in April are continuing to appeal for information. Can you help them? https://t.co/pyDli5xjoK pic.twitter.com/riMZkJu833 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2018

Mr Sidhom had been to watch West Ham United play Stoke City on the night he was attacked, Monday April 16.

After getting off a bus in Romford Road, he was “attacked and stabbed multiple times by a number of suspects outside his home”, police said.

The alarm was raised at 10.50pm and police and paramedics rushed to the scene in Chestnut Avenue, but the teenager was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Eight males – aged 15, 17, 21, four aged 22 and one aged 35 – have been arrested and released under investigation.

The first, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on April 23, and the last arrest, of a 22-year-old, was on July 16.

Since the start of the year, there have been 123 homicides in London amid fears over a surge of violence sweeping the capital and other parts of the country.