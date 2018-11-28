Woman found dead and man seriously hurt in Ayr

A woman has been found dead and a man with serious injuries inside a property in Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Main Road, Ayr at around 5.25am on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and police are now treating the death of the woman as unexplained.

Police Scotland has said the incident is not linked to the stabbing of a health worker in a hospital car park in the town on Thursday last week.

Ailsa Hospital was on lockdown after the attack last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville said: “Our inquiries are at a very early stage as we work to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Efforts are under way to identify the woman. Officers will be carrying our door-to-door inquiries for any information which might assist us to find out what has happened here.

“If anyone has any information we would urge them to contact us.”

Whitletts Road and Main Road remain closed as officers continue their inquiries at the scene.

Officers have said there is no threat to the wider public.

A post-mortem examination of the woman’s body is to be carried out.