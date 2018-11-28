Warning of fresh dispute on the railways

A fresh warning of industrial action on the railways has been issued as a transport body announced it does not support removing a second person from trains, the issue at the heart of the long-running guards’ dispute.

Transport for the North (TfN) called on Arriva Rail North (Northern) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to resume talks in a bid to halt months of strikes.

The union has staged dozens of 24-hour walkouts on Northern and is due to strike every Saturday for the rest of the year, causing travel chaos for Christmas shoppers.

Xmas bid to curb Rail disruption: this evening we have called on both rail operating company Northern and trade union RMT to come together and get back around the negotiating table. https://t.co/5A8xJfxb9N pic.twitter.com/FBMtPlebTr — Transport for the North (@Transport4North) November 27, 2018

TfN said in a statement: “Transport for the North does not support removing the second person from trains, particularly when a significant proportion of rail stations in the North of England are classed as inaccessible for disabled passengers.

“Transport for the North notes that the normal course of events would be for Northern to reach agreement with the RMT, as has been the case in other parts of the country, and to then seek approval for such an agreement through the Rail North Partnership if any amendments were required to contract terms.

“Transport for the North wishes to clarify that it would be willing to consider all options that would facilitate such an agreement.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “In light of the statement from Transport for the North RMT awaits any new proposals from Northern Rail which maintain for the travelling public the same level of safety, security and access that they enjoy at the moment based on the guarantee of the guard on every train.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said the rail minister wrote to the Rail North Partnership to reiterate the Government’s commitment to having on board Northern trains a second person whose role is “focused on looking after passenger needs”.

Meanwhile, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association warned of a separate dispute if there are any moves to allow rail operators, such as the London North Eastern Railway, to maintain tracks instead of Network Rail.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Any plan to break up Network Rail and hand its assets over to privateers is likely to lead to a national rail strike.”