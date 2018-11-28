UFC star Conor McGregor handed driving ban for speeding

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined 1,000 euro (£883) after being caught travelling at around one and a half times the speed limit.

The mixed martial artist, 30, was travelling at 154kph in a 100kph zone when he was stopped in his light blue Range Rover near Dublin in October last year.

Conor McGregor leaving court (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish fighter apologised as he appeared to answer a speeding charge at a district court in Naas, Co Kildare, which was packed with young fans.

McGregor has 12 traffic offences dating back to when he was in his teens and the judge said he was taken aback.

Judge Desmond Zaidan questioned why the grey-suited defendant did not face a more serious charge.

He said: “The higher the speed the greater the risk involved. The speed here is in the higher end. Speed kills and that is what makes speeding dangerous.

“When speeding goes wrong the consequences are catastrophic and life-changing, there is no question about that.

“Sadly we have lost more lives on our roads because of excessive speeding, dangerous speeds and other bad behaviour.

“More people have lost their lives on our roads, bad driving on our roads, speeding, than as a result of violence, homicide, murder, manslaughter.”

McGregor, originally from Crumlin in Dublin, was defeated in a comeback fight in October.

He is also being sued over an unrelated incident at a New York arena, accused of causing an American mixed martial artist physical and psychological harm when he hurled a metal trolley at the window of a bus at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn.

The judge said McGregor was polite and respectful during the short hearing in Naas in front of dozens of young fans.

He said the fighter would be disqualified from driving for six months and fined 1,000 euros, with six months to pay.

McGregor said he had passed on the speeding fine to be paid before it reached this stage, but that did not happen and he apologised to the court.

His lawyer acknowledged the negative publicity the charge would generate.