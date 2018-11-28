Three men charged after ‘shots fired’ during disturbance

Three males have been charged after reports that shots were fired during a disturbance near the A1 in East Lothian.

The incident happened at around 1.35pm on Monday at Strawberry Corner on the A199, close to the A1 flyover.

Three males aged 17, 25 and 30 have been charged. They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A slip road which was closed while police carried out their investigation reopened at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan, Local Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “This incident was in full view of various members of the public and we recognise the impact it may have had on people, particularly with the slip road of the A1 being closed for over 24 hours while we conducted inquiries at the scene.

“I would like to thank the public for their support of this investigation and want to reassure everyone that incidents of this nature remain extremely rare.”