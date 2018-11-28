Advertising
In Pictures: William and Kate remember Leicester helicopter crash victims
The couple met the family of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died with four others when the aircraft came down in October.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the scene of the Leicester City helicopter crash, which left club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people dead last month.
William and Kate met members of the owner’s family and a number of players and staff as they added to a sea of flowers left outside the King Power Stadium.
