Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: William and Kate remember Leicester helicopter crash victims

UK News | Published:

The couple met the family of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died with four others when the aircraft came down in October.

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the scene of the Leicester City helicopter crash, which left club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people dead last month.

William and Kate met members of the owner’s family and a number of players and staff as they added to a sea of flowers left outside the King Power Stadium.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Cambridges met Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the son of the Leicester City owner, with William speaking intently with him as he offered his condolences (Aaron Chown/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The couple also met Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s wife Aimon and daughter Aroonroong during their visit (Aaron Chown/PA)
Srivaddhanaprabha family
The Srivaddhanaprabha family viewed the tribute site on their own ahead of the royals’ visit (Aaron Chown/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Kate left a bouquet of flowers at the site, with a card which read: ‘To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Oursincere condolences to the city of Leicester.’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
As part of their visit, the royal couple met with Leicester City manager Claude Puel and a number of players (Aaron Chown/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke of Cambridge spoke with the players as the team also visited the tribute site (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Advertising

Jamie Vardy
Players including Jamie Vardy offered their own condolences to the Srivaddhanaprabha family (Aaron Chown/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Large crowds gathered at the stadium to meet the royal visitors (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Duke of Cambridge
Both the Duke and Duchess took time to speak with well-wishers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News