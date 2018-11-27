Welsh politician denied misconduct allegations while being sacked, inquest hears

“Upset” Welsh politician Carl Sargeant shook his head and denied sexual misconduct allegations as he was sacked from his job just days before his apparent suicide, a coroner’s court heard.

The Welsh Assembly member was found hanged at the family home in Connah’s Quay, North Wales, by his wife Bernadette on November 7 last year – four days after he was sacked from his role as cabinet secretary for communities and children by First Minister Carwyn Jones.

The father-of-two, aged 49, was also suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.

He was told not to “go public” with the reasons for his dismissal – but hours later tweeted his determination to clear his name, leaving the First Minister “f****** furious”, his inquest heard.

The second day of the hearing at Ruthin County Hall heard from senior special adviser to the First Minister, Matthew Greenhough.

He said three women had made separate complaints, one in 2016 and two in 2017.

None were publicly identified and the exact nature of the allegations were not given in court.

The hearing was told as the government re-shuffle got unde rway on November 3 last year, Mr Sargeant was summoned to the First Minister’s office for a mid-morning meeting.

Mr Greenhough said he was “very surprised” how “level headed” both men were during the 10-minute meeting where Mr Sargeant shook his head as the allegations were put to him, which he denied and simply “did not recognise what he was being told”.

The witness told the inquest Mr Jones told Mr Sargeant this was “going to be a difficult conversation, he had received a number of allegations about his personal conduct towards women”.

“Carwyn said it was not a conversation he wanted to have with Carl. Carl was upset but reasonable,” Mr Greenhough added.

Mr Sargeant was told more than one woman had complained and the Labour Party would investigate.

He asked who had made the allegations, but was told the women had come forward on the basis of anonymity.

Mr Sargeant asked what he should do and “what the government narrative would be about him losing his position”.

He was assured the police was not involved and the government would not be making it public why he had been removed but told, “the matter might become public”.

Coroner for North Wales (East and Central) John Gittins, asked the witness if there was ever any thought given to hearing Mr Sargeant’s side of the story.

“No,” Mr Greenhough replied.

Mr Sargeant’s friend, Stephen Jones, a former researcher and special adviser, also gave a witness statement.

He said on the day Mr Sargeant was sacked, he received a text message from him first saying “speak”, suggesting he wanted to talk then shortly after, another text saying “Bad shit.”

Mr Jones asked his friend if there was “any truth” in the allegations.

His statement continued: “He said quite emphatically ‘No’. He said he did not know what he, Carwyn, was alleging.”

Imelda Francombe, Mr Sargeant’s senior private secretary for 18 months before his death, was called to give evidence and asked if she had ever seen any inappropriate conduct by him.

“Absolutely, unequivocally no,” Ms Francombe replied.

Coronor Mr Gittins continued: “There was, nonetheless, a rumour mill, which was winding up. Had you heard rumours?”

Ms Francombe replied: “Never.”

The inquest, scheduled to last five days, was adjourned until tomorrow morning when the First Minister is expected to give evidence.