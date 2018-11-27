Republican prisoner Tony Taylor released from prison

Republican prisoner Tony Taylor has been released from prison, Sinn Fein said.

Mr Taylor’s family had recently appealed for his freedom from jail in Northern Ireland on humanitarian grounds.

SINN FÉIN WELCOME ‘BELATED’ RELEASE OF TONY TAYLOR Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has welcomed the ‘belated’ release of Derry prisoner Tony Taylor. https://t.co/m7JR3bdSYY pic.twitter.com/vDVM1jwiQg — Derry SinnFein (@DerrySinnFein) November 27, 2018

The former Provisional IRA prisoner from Londonderry, who was seriously injured in a premature explosion, was released under licence following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

He was returned on the instructions of former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villers in 2016.

Sinn Fein Foyle Stormont Assembly member Raymond McCartney said: “News of Tony Taylor’s release today is welcome but doesn’t change the fact that he should never have been returned to prison in the first place.”

Mr McCartney said he had been detained for 993 days.