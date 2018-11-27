Religious communities join together in fight against racism

Representatives of the Muslim and Jewish communities have joined forces to help tackle Antisemitism and Islamophobia in Scotland.

The Scottish Council of Jewish Communities (SCoJeC) and the Muslim Council of Scotland (MCS) are gathering at a meeting of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group (CPG) on tackling Islamophobia on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the meeting, they have issued a joint communique setting out various aims in the fight against racism and prejudice.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, who chairs the cross-party group and revealed details of the document, said: “This is a landmark communique, bringing together communities to work together to address Islamophobia and Antisemitism.

“Silence is no longer an option for those who believe in equality and unity, and we can’t just pick and choose which type of equality we speak up for.

“We can’t leave the fight against Antisemitism to the Jewish community and we can’t leave the fight against Islamophobia to the Muslim community.

“This is a collective fight for all of us.”

The document notes the two groups “stand together determined to end the hatred and extremism that affects us all”.

It adds: “There have been Islamophobic and Antisemitic attacks on mosques and synagogues here at home and we should never be blind to the fact that racism, intolerance and prejudice exists in Scotland.”

It sets out several points for action, including resolving to address barriers to reporting incidents to the police, challenging the spread of hate online and creating a Muslim/Jewish women’s network.

Ephraim Borowski, director of the SCoJeC, said: “It beggars belief that while the Holocaust remains within living memory, the attitudes that led to it are on the rise again.

“SCoJeC therefore welcomes the opportunity to join the MCS and the CPG on tackling Islamophobia to discuss the similarities between the experiences of our two communities, and to explore how to work together to challenge them.”

Dr Muhammad Adrees, convener of the Muslim Council of Scotland, said: “This joint communique sends out a powerful message about working together to tackle the evils of Islamophobia and Antisemitism.

“We are delighted that the CPG on tackling Islamophobia has facilitated this meeting, and believe that by working together we can make a lasting difference for Jewish and Muslim people living in Scotland.”