Prisoners cleared of murdering fellow inmate at Wormwood Scrubs

Two prisoners accused of murdering a fellow inmate at Wormwood Scrubs have been cleared by a jury.

Khader Saleh, 25, was stabbed to death with a makeshift knife in an alleged attempt to teach him a “lesson”, the Old Bailey previously heard.

Prosecutors alleged Kalifa Dibbassey, 21, and Enton Marku, 20, were involved in an attack on Saleh in his cell while trying to resolve a dispute on January 31.

The two men denied murder and a jury took just under three hours to deliver unanimous not guilty verdicts on Tuesday.

At the opening of the trial Oliver Glasgow QC alleged that Dibbassey had armed himself with a knife and stabbed Saleh in a cell while Marku waited outside.

The prison has an operational capacity of 1,300 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Glasgow claimed Saleh was attacked and stabbed twice once the cell door was closed.

Afterwards, the defendants allegedly set off an alarm before climbing into a neighbouring cell and setting off an alarm there too.

They got away when a prison guard unlocked the cell door moments later, the Old Bailey was told.

Jurors heard Dibbassey had admitted the killing but had said he acted in self defence.

A third defendant, Ahmed Kayre, 22, who also denied a charge of murdering Mr Saleh, was acquitted on the direction of the judge Mr Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith part way through the trial on November 13.

Following the verdicts, the judge thanked the jury for its attention on a “tough job”, adding that their role was “incredibly necessary”.

Wormwood Scrubs has an operational capacity of around 1,300 prisoners and at the time of Saleh’s death, there were 1,188 inmates.