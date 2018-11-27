Family tribute to ‘much loved’ dead man

The family of a man killed in Londonderry have said he was a much-loved son, brother and father.

Edward Meenan, 52, was discovered off Creggan Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Four men and a woman have been questioned by PSNI detectives.

A statement from Mr Meenan’s family said: “The family of Edward Meenan have asked for privacy at this difficult time following the death of a much loved son, brother and father.

“They have asked that anyone who has any information which may be of use to the investigation, please contact police.”

A police cordon near to Creggan Street, Londonderry, after the body of a young man was discovered in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aoife Moore/PA)

Detectives said Mr Meenan had sustained “significant” head and body injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, appealed for witnesses to come forward and speak to police.