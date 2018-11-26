Menu

Sliproad closed after disturbance on A1

Police Scotland said the incident is ongoing.

A busy sliproad has been closed as police deal with an ongoing incident.

The alarm was raised about a disturbance on the A1 near Tranent, East Lothian, at around 1.35pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland announced the southern sliproad to Dolphingstone is currently closed and advised motorists to use a different route.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in East Lothian were called to reports of a disturbance at the A1 near Tranent at 1.35pm on Monday.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full nature of the incident and a number of officers, including those from operation support division, are in attendance.”

