Rapist serving life term absconds from prison

A rapist serving a life sentence has absconded from an open prison.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Wayne Jones, who is an inmate at HMP North Sea Camp near Boston in Lincolnshire.

The 39-year-old absconded from the Category D open prison on Sunday evening.

Jones is serving a life sentence for rape (PA/Lincolnshire Police)

“We are warning the public not to approach a man who has absconded from prison,” Lincolnshire Police said.

“He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of small build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He has a scar under his left eye and a tattoo on his left wrist.

“If you see him, do not approach him but call Lincolnshire Police on 999, quoting incident 367 of November 25.”

People can also report sightings by email to force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with Incident 367 in the subject line.