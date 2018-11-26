Menu

Advertising

Police seize more than £50,000 worth of heroin

UK News | Published:

Officers carried out a search of a residential property in Moray on Saturday evening.

Police stock

Police have seized more than £50,000 worth of heroin from a property in Moray.

Officers acting on intelligence carried out a search of a residential property in Hossack Drive in the New Elgin area on Saturday evening.

Police said a 55-year-old woman has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.

PC Steve Borzoni said: “This recovery would not have been possible without the support of the local community.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News