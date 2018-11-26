Menu

Cordon in place after car crashes into front garden

UK News | Published:

Ambulances and police were at the scene in Glasgow.

The crash scene

A cordon has been put in place after a car crashed into a front garden in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Tantallion Road in the Shawlands area on Monday evening.

Images from the scene appear to show two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police Scotland put a cordon in place and a number of ambulances were in attendance.

A force spokeswoman said: We have received a report of a road traffic collision.

“Police are in attendance at present.”

