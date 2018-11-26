Charles jokes grandchildren ‘wear me out’ on visit to toddler group

The Prince of Wales has joked about keeping up with his grandchildren, saying they “wear me out”.

Charles has three grandchildren, and a fourth on the way but they seem to be a handful for the heir to the throne.

The Prince of Wales visits a toddler group in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The prince sympathised with mother Amelia Kerr, 33, as she cradled her baby boy when he visited a toddler group at Dorchester Community Church, based in his model village of Poundbury in Dorset.

Ms Kerr said later he looked down at her four-week-old son Oliver Morris and said: “My grandchildren wear me out, I don’t know how you do it.”

The Duke of Cambridge has already said wants his father Charles to spend more time with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles will soon be welcoming another member of his family as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child next year.

Charles laughs as he meets Bob the puppet in Dorchester Community Church (Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

During his visit to the church, Charles met mother and son puppeteers Sharon, 56, and Adam Pinder, 27, who with other volunteers put on Christian-based shows for the local community with their Ministry of Puppets.

Adam held up his puppet Bob for the prince while his mother worked a sheep toy.

She said later: “He asked if we do the voices but my husband Andrew tends to do them.

“We find that children and adults tend to enjoy the shows and we have fun putting them on.”