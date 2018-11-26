British Airways operates its final Boeing 767 flight

British Airways has bid farewell to its Boeing 767 aircraft after nearly three decades of service.

The airline’s final two 767s were retired to St Athan, South Wales on Monday after the last passenger service, Larnaca, Cyprus to London Heathrow, took place on Sunday.

Since BA operated its first 767 service in February 1990, it has used the aircraft for more than 425,000 commercial flights.

The 767s were a versatile jet for the carrier. Initially used for long-haul routes, in recent years their interiors were reconfigured for short-haul and domestic flights.

The flight crew for BA’s final 767 service (British Airways/PA)

The retirement of the 767s comes shortly after BA took delivery of its 30th Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The Dreamliners are about 40% quieter than other aircraft and use 20% less fuel compared with similar-sized planes.

In the coming months BA will take delivery of its first Airbus A350, which is part of the airline’s £6.5 billion investment in upgrades over the next five years.

BA’s director of flight operations, Captain Al Bridger, said: “The 767 has been a brilliant part of our fleet, flying some of our most popular routes and giving customers what was an industry-leading service in its time.

“It’s fitting that as the final 767 leaves the fleet, we take our 30th delivery of another industry-leading aircraft, the 787, which offers customers an exceptional experience in the skies.”