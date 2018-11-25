Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Coventry named

Police have named a 16-year-old murder victim who was stabbed in a “horrific and deeply tragic” attack in Coventry.

Jaydon Washington James died in hospital a short time after being injured in the Wood End area of the city late on Saturday.

Police said two friends who were with Jaydon were also seriously injured and remain in hospital.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, his family said: “The family are deeply saddened by what has happened, we urge anyone to come forward with any information regarding the person responsible for taking our boy JJ.

“Thank you for all the support we have received.”

A forensic officer near the scene (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We have officers working around the clock to find those responsible for this horrific and deeply tragic attack.

“Jaydon had only just turned 16 with his whole life ahead of him. Words cannot describe the anguish that his family are going through, and we will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for his killer.

“We have several lines of enquiry, but I would still urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

In a post on Facebook thanking the local community for their support, Jaydon’s sister, Jayda James, described him as the “sweetest, funniest most kind hearted boy” who was friends with everyone and tried to keep the peace whenever he could.

“On behalf of me and my family I would like to thank everyone for all the kind posts and messages we have read them all and it has brought us some happiness to know how loved Jaydon was,” she said.

The family of Jaydon James, 16, have said they are “deeply saddened” by his death (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police forensic and search teams examined drains, as well as areas near bins and vehicles in Deedmore Road, Wood End, on Sunday.

Searches also took place in the grounds of the nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church – where bunches of flowers had been left against a wall – and close to the nearby Moat House and Castle Wood schools campus.

A woman who visited the scene, Rebecca Rushton-Nesbitt, described Jaydon as a “lovely boy”.

The 18-year-old said: “I heard about what happened. It’s so sad, I can’t believe he’s gone to be honest.

“He was just an ordinary young boy. He wouldn’t do anything to hurt anybody.”