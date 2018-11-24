Scotland’s top performing state secondaries revealed in new guide

Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh has been named Scottish state secondary school of the year in a new guide.

The school was ranked third overall in the rankings compiled by Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2019, which is compiled using recent examination results.

At Boroughmuir High School, which takes the title for the second time in six years, almost three quarters (74%) of students gained five or more Highers.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow maintained its place at the top of the table with 81% of pupils gaining five or more Highers.

The other three schools in the top five are all in East Renfrewshire with St Ninian’s High School in second place, Williamwood High School placed fourth and Mearns Castle High School ranked fifth.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “Boroughmuir’s second triumph as Scottish State Secondary School of the Year in six years is testimony to the sustained levels of excellence that now pass for the norm at this school.

“A new school building has given students surroundings commensurate with their academic success, providing an environment where they can continue to achieve great things both inside and outwith the classroom.

“Students and teachers alike should be congratulated for their outstanding efforts.”

St Leonard’s School in St Andrews, Fife, won The Sunday Times Scottish Independent Secondary School of the Year award.

It is the only Scottish independent school to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) in the sixth form.

Students this summer saw 76.5% of their IB Higher Level outcomes return grades of 7, 6 and 5 – the equivalent of A*, A and B at A-level.

A sharp upturn in the proportion of grades achieving A*/A/9/8/7 grades at GCSE also contributed to the school’s success.

Fettes College in Edinburgh is ranked top of the Independent schools in Scotland studying for A-levels, GCSEs and International Baccalaureate, while Merchiston Castle School, also in Edinburgh, is in third place.

Mr McCall said: “No Scottish independent school can match St Leonard’s achievements in the sixth form averaged over the past four years.

“The IB is a perfect fit for a school that is international in outlook but gloriously Scottish in its traditions and history. Under Michael Carslaw’s assured stewardship over the past decade, St Leonard’s has forged a distinctive personality that draws students from far and wide.

“Academic success is only part of the story. The school’s wider strengths ensure students leave ready to take their place in the world and equipped to deal with all of the challenges they will encounter.”