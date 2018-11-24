Menu

Man arrested over sex assault on teenage girl in Glasgow

UK News | Published:

The alleged incident occurred in the city centre on Wednesday night.

Police Scotland uniform

A man has been arrested over the sexual assault of a teenager in Glasgow city centre.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked on Sauchiehall Street on Wednesday night.

East Bath Lane, near Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, was sealed off by police and a 30-year-old man has now been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old female on East Bath Lane at Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, on Wednesday November 21 2018.”

UK News

