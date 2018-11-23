What the papers say – November 23

Brexit fills front pages on Friday as Theresa May’s efforts to win enough support for her deal approach a key moment.

European countries have warned the Prime Minister there will be no more major negotiations over the agreement, a finalised version of which could be signed off by leaders on Sunday, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Friday 23 November 2018: May battles on all fronts to save her Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/K10PFAglyR — The Guardian (@guardian) November 22, 2018

However the Prime Minister remains under pressure from a number of Tory MPs to drop the Irish border backstop plan, the Daily Telegraph says.

Friday's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Junk the backstop, Tory MPs tell May' #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/KQzym8k7QS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 22, 2018

Meanwhile the deal has been branded a “blindfold Brexit” after it left open key issues on the future relationship with the EU, The Independent reports.

Some have also accused the PM of handing Brussels “the deal of the century”, as the document states the UK will pay a £39 billion “divorce bill”, The Sun says.

Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May accused of handing Brussels "the deal of the century" on the eve of Black Friday in a draft Brexit trade agreement https://t.co/yuYDd56bQz pic.twitter.com/NmeRsBewK5 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 22, 2018

Mrs May will now appeal to the business community to help her persuade the public that her plan should be adopted, the Financial Times says.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday November 23 https://t.co/VySb0eMlS2 pic.twitter.com/ljcuK6n3wh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 22, 2018

She said that a Brexit deal is “within our grasp”, the Metro reports.

The plan to go “over the heads” of rebellious Tory backbenchers also leads the Daily Mail.

It all leaves the PM facing a “mammoth” parliamentary battle to get a deal past the Commons, the Daily Express says.

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads with a new report that found potential opportunities to stop the Manchester bombing were missed as a result of security services’ failings.

And the i carries comments by Education Secretary Damian Hinds that he wants to “grow our international student base”.