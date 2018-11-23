Shoppers encouraged to ignore Black Friday and mark Buy Nothing Day instead

If the bargain-hunting and consumerism of Black Friday is bringing you down, you’re not alone.

A counter-movement is in full swing in the shape of Buy Nothing Day which, as the name suggests, encourages people to eschew the deals and put their wallets and purses away.

For some, then, it was a day to take a stand and make precisely zero purchases.

I am buying nothing this week. I'm tired of Black Friday and rampant consumerism. #BuyNothingDay — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) November 22, 2018

Most of us don’t need anything. Friday is #buynothingday. Give the gift of no products and no packaging. — Andrew Boardman (@deckchairs) November 21, 2018

#BuyNothingDay I'm not buying anything. It's just hype to sell you stuff you don't need. People will say it's good for economic growth. It's not good for planet earth. Time to change our priorities. #ExtinctionRebellion — sylvia jackson (@seasylvia2005) November 23, 2018

If Buy Nothing Day seems like a very recent thing, you may be surprised to hear it has stood opposed to Black Friday on the same day in the calendar since 1997.

Started originally buy Canadian artist Ted Dave some years before that, it was subsequently moved in deliberate opposition to Black Friday and has been championed by Vancouver-based collective Adbusters.

This is not a fad. It's a starting point. In the spirit of dissent, let's all treat this Friday as the cold-turkey kickoff to continuing to change our habits. Why? Our children's and grandchildren's futures are at stake. #buynothingday Find out more: https://t.co/LeWtiqsG4i pic.twitter.com/fvHyuSs1ye — Adbusters (@Adbusters) November 21, 2018

It and others use the day to encourage people to think beyond the prices of the bargains they might be getting on Black Friday.

if you are getting something cheap, someone has probably paid for it somehow, somewhere along the line. everything has a real cost for people or the planet #buynothingday — alan holly (@qlqn) November 23, 2018

#blackfriday is a dark day for both the planet & small, local, independent businesses. Every "bargain" comes at a cost & they're paying for it. Crazy that we should damage these two vitally important resources to grab things that we don't even need! #shoplesslivemore — Maryline Leese (@RuralAndRustic) November 23, 2018

Elsewhere, Twitter users were encouraging people to engage in other activities instead of shopping, like going for a nice walk in the country…

Things you can do instead of shopping today:Go for a walk!#BlackFriday #BuyNothingday pic.twitter.com/uRJdD1MXJ5 — Herts Wildlife Trust (@HMWTBadger) November 23, 2018

…or heading to the local library.

We're embracing #BuyNothingDay today & every day. We have an abundance of books to borrow, access to electronic resources, & many training opportunities – it's all free! Unless of course you need printing or stationery, etc etc! @AintreeHospital @WaltonCentre @EHULearnService pic.twitter.com/t5bFiriCTP — Aintree Library (@AintreeLibrary) November 23, 2018

Some shops even closed to make it that bit easier for people to buy nothing.

Friday 23rd November is Black Friday.It’s also #BuyNothingDay, so the Hedgespoken Shop will be CLOSED all day.Shut the computer. Bury your phone. Read a book. Watch a film. Draw a leaf. Dance all day. Buy nothing if you can.Thanks for your understanding!Tom & Rima pic.twitter.com/6DPG6GSRdN — Hedgespoken (@hedgespoken) November 22, 2018

We are closed today in support of #BuyNothingDay and the first day of @MakeSmthng Week. We know the shopping frenzy of Black Friday is not healthy for people or our planet. Join some of our team at tonights kick of… https://t.co/rLjt0NmHk4 — The FAIR Shop (@TheFAIRShop) November 23, 2018

Meanwhile, others embraced the day as Indie Friday, an occasion to support local independent stores.

Let’s make #BlackFriday #indiefriday. If we all purchased something from a local, independent shop this Friday it would boost our local economy and make a lot of really hard working people very happy. Who’s with me? — Tara Smith (@taraskitchen75) November 20, 2018

It’s here! Move over Black Friday. It’s time for Indie Friday! Let’s show the big guys what a joy a ? of shopping diversity looks like! Spread those happy dances far and wide! #justacard #indiefriday — JUST A CARD (@Justacard1) November 23, 2018

So whether you buy everything, but nothing or buy local – Friday is the day for you.