Patients to have faster access to medicines under new NHS deal

The NHS will save almost £1 billion on medicines next year under a new scheme fast-tracking “cutting-edge and best value medicines” through the approval process, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

The deal, which is being finalised with the pharmaceutical industry, will mean patients could have access to new medicines up to six months earlier.

The new Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing and Access will also lead to a more flexible and streamlined commercial process, which Mr Hancock said will make UK more attractive to investors.

He said: “This new deal will be good for patients, good for the NHS and good for the UK life sciences industry.

“Cutting-edge and best value medicines will be fast-tracked and we will cut our medicines bill by £930 million next year following tough but constructive negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry – money we can redeploy into better NHS services, alongside the NHS long-term plan.

“The deal will also ensure the UK remains an attractive hub for research and investment so the next generation of ground-breaking treatments can be developed here with patients benefiting earlier.”

The scheme, which is expected to come into effect from January, will mean medicines are available on the NHS more quickly through better horizon scanning and early engagement with companies to ensure clinicians and the NHS are ready to use them more quickly.

It will also lead to faster appraisals from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Health Minister Lord O’Shaughnessy said: “The agreement is a vote of confidence for our world-leading life sciences sector and shows the NHS is ready to embrace innovation so that patients get the best medicines earlier.

“Small and medium-sized business in particular will be better supported through greater commercial flexibility, helping SMEs to bring their innovative treatments into the NHS.”

The chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), Mike Thompson, said: “This agreement is a commitment by the Government and the NHS to work with us to support innovation for the benefit of patients.

“This means that people across the UK should see better and faster access to the most effective new medicines and vaccines.

“Under the scheme, the NHS will have absolute certainty that the sales of branded medicines will not grow by more than 2% in any of the next five years – or industry refunds the money.

“This is a significant contribution by pharmaceutical companies to support the NHS.”

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: “The NHS has a growing track record of making innovative deals to provide access to the best value treatments, and this is another important step in that direction.

“Patients and taxpayers deserve access to the best medicines at fair prices, and this deal will help us deliver both.

“As the UK’s position on Brexit is finalised, it is pleasing to be able to provide multiyear certainty to both the NHS and the life sciences sector given its importance to the British economy.”