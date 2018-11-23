Nicola Sturgeon learns Baby Shark moves at children’s Christmas party

Nicola Sturgeon has shared video footage of herself learning the moves to Baby Shark with a group of children in the Scottish Government cabinet room.

The young carers were at Bute House in Edinburgh for a special Christmas party hosted by the First Minister to say thank you for the support they give to others.

During the festivities the children took time to teach Ms Sturgeon the moves to the catchy song which has proved a hit with toddlers and children.

So I’ve been persuaded by some of the young people to reveal the Baby Shark footage – so here’s the @scotgov Cabinet room like it has never been seen before ? pic.twitter.com/9wr1C3aqYs — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 23, 2018

Ms Sturgeon initially appeared reluctant to share the footage, tweeting: “So a wee bit early, I know, but this afternoon was the annual Bute House Children’s Christmas party – this year for some brilliant young carers.

“Great fun (though I hope the footage of them teaching me the Baby Shark song, with actions, doesn’t surface any time soon!)”

However she soon appeared to change her mind and posted a video showing her learning the popular Baby Shark moves alongside singing children wearing colourful balloon hats who are sitting around the long cabinet room table.

She tweeted: “So I’ve been persuaded by some of the young people to reveal the Baby Shark footage – so here’s the @scotgov Cabinet room like it has never been seen before.”

The post has been liked more than 700 times.