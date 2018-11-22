Woman, 21, arrested over stabbing murder of teenage boy in south London

A young woman has been arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a teenage boy in London earlier this month.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the murder of Jay Hughes, 15, who was killed three weeks ago.

Jay was stabbed near a chicken shop on Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, south-east London on the afternoon of November 1 and died in hospital three hours later.

The woman was released on bail until mid-December, pending further enquiries.

The Met said detectives were still searching for others who may be responsible and have made a fresh call for information following the woman’s arrest.

Detectives investigating the murder of Jay Hughes, 15, in #Bellingham #Lewisham have made an arrest – enquiries continue. https://t.co/hXrN4PZ0lQ pic.twitter.com/M7R2OdU2dL — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 22, 2018

“My team continues to work around the clock to apprehend those responsible for this callous attack, which cost a young boy his life,” said Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said.

“I’d urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they believe it is, to do the right thing and get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Jay’s cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart, a post-mortem examination found.

He is among more than 120 homicides in the capital this year, and one of three teenage boys to be fatally stabbed in south London this month.

At the time, Jay’s childhood friend Tayla Ann Warwick, 19, said he was a “loving and thoughtful” boy who had loved roller skating and riding his bike.

“He was the kindest person, he was so loving and thoughtful, he was well known with everyone,” she said.

Less than 24 hours after Jay was killed, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside Clapham South Tube Station.