The search is on for I’m A Celeb star Anne Hegerty’s fake husband Jake Hester
Wikipedia claimed the quizzer was married to a Jake Hester but she says she’s never met anyone of that name.
I’m A Celebrity fans are on the hunt for Anne Hegerty’s non-existent husband after she mentioned on the show that Wikipedia erroneously claimed she is married to a man named Jake Hester.
Hegerty, best known for her role on quiz show The Chase where she is known as the Governess, mentioned in a conversation with fellow contestant Fleur East that she does not look at her own Wikipedia page because of the false information.
The “fact” about Hegarty has been removed from the online encyclopedia, but the viewing public was not ready to let the subject drop.
Twitter users set out on a search to track down the man himself, refusing to believe he wasn’t real.
Viewers wondered what might happen if Jake were in fact real and watching the show.
A number of accounts sprung up claiming to be the elusive Mr Hester.
Hegerty has previously addressed the mysterious issue of Jake Hester on Twitter.
