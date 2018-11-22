Police hunt woman after health worker stabbed in hospital car park

Police are hunting for a woman after a health worker was stabbed in a hospital car park.

Emergency services were called to Ailsa Hospital in North Ayrshire at around 10am on Thursday after the 42-year-old community support worker was attacked.

She is currently receiving treatment in hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are now trying to trace a woman who left the area shortly after the stabbing.

POLICE INCIDENT – AILSA HOSPITAL – AYR – UPDATE Following the incident at Ailsa hospital, Ayr, earlier today police… Posted by Ayrshire Police Division on Thursday, November 22, 2018

Superintendent Brian Shaw said: “I am urging anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch with us.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around 10am and has information about a woman who was seen leaving the area shortly after the 42-year-old woman was stabbed.

“It is important that the public is aware that the hospital is open as normal.

“Officers remain at the hospital and we have increased high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure patients, staff and the wider public.

“Officers are reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area in an effort to identify the woman responsible.”

The woman is described as being around 5ft 2in to 5ft 3in in height, slight build and pale complexion.

She was wearing a dark woolly hat and a dark jacket.

Police Scotland initially locked down the hospital and surrounding area while searches were carried out but the facility reopened around 1pm.

Ayr MSP John Scott raised the incident at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in the Scottish Parliament, saying: “I understand a nurse has been stabbed by a patient”.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was receiving reports about the incident as she entered the chamber for FMQs.

She said: “Our understanding – and let me stress this is our understanding, the first I will do when I leave the chamber will be to get a full update on this – our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening injuries and that police are fully involved in this incident.

“Obviously, the safety of staff and patients is of the utmost importance.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran earlier said no patients, staff or visitors would be able to leave the site but some restrictions were later relaxed.

INCIDENT UPDATE University Hospital Ayr and Ailsa Hospital are no longer on lockdown. Movement around the site can be now be resumed, with the exception of the courtyard car park in front of Addictions Services. — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) November 22, 2018

Billy McClean, associate director for the health board, added: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

“We are unable to comment any further at this time.”