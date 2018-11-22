Orpington bus depot: Fire crews called to blaze after ‘huge explosions’ heard

The sound of “huge” explosions has been heard in south-east London after fire broke out at a bus depot.

Dozens of firefighters were “working hard” to tackle the blaze, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eleven buses have gone up in flames so far at the garage at Farnborough Hill, Orpington.

Eight fire engines are still at the scene of the #Orpington bus depotfire on Farnborough Hill. A number of busses are alight which is causing a lot of smoke, please avoid the area you can.can, More here: https://t.co/auAYX5JNRv pic.twitter.com/BTJ3q2Wa0I — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 22, 2018

Locals reported hearing several loud bangs as the vehicles were engulfed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

One wrote on Twitter: “Woken up by 10 huge explosions and what looks like a big fire near Sevenoaks road in Orpington.”

The LFB said it was called to the scene at 3.36am.

Around 60 firefighters are dealing with a bus depot that is alight on FarnboroughHill. #Orpington. A number of busses are alight. More to follow.. pic.twitter.com/s1HSgWTV1D — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 22, 2018

“Around 60 firefighters are dealing with a bus depot that is alight on Farnborough Hill, Orpington,” the brigade said.

“Eleven buses are alight and Brigade control officers have taken around 40 calls to the incident which is very visible.

“Firefighters are working hard to tackle the blaze but travel in that area will be difficult due to the number of appliances in attendance, avoid the area if you can.

“Eight fire engines are in attendance from stations including Orpington, Bromley, Sidcup and Biggin Hill.”