Number of homeless people rises to 320,000 as housing crisis worsens – Shelter

The number of homeless people in Britain has risen to 320,000, half of them in London, as the nation’s housing crisis worsens, a charity has found.

A new report by Shelter indicates the total increased by 13,000 in the past year and means one in 200 people are sleeping on the streets or in temporary accommodation.

London reported the highest levels of homelessness with nearly 170,000 people roughing it in the capital, or one in 52 people.

The rise was a result of a “perfect storm” of spiralling rents, welfare cuts and a lack of social housing, Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said.

Shelter said the figures revealed the true scale of the UK’s housing crisis, which was worsening despite Government pledges to tackle the problem.

“It’s unforgivable that 320,000 people in Britain have been swept up by the housing crisis and now have no place to call home,” she said.

“Record numbers of people are sleeping out on the streets or stuck in the cramped confines of a hostel room.”

A person sat on the pavement outside Victoria Station in London (PA/Victoria Jones)

Shelter launched its winter appeal on Thursday to support front line staff who are helping desperate people to find or keep their home.

“We’re asking the public to support us this winter so that we can answer as many calls as possible and have trained advisers on hand,” Ms Neate said.

Secretary of State for Housing James Brokenshire said the Government was determined to end homelessness but conceded more could be done.

“No-one should be left without a roof over their head, which is why we are determined to end rough sleeping and respond to the causes of homelessness,” he said in response to the Shelter report.

“Our rough sleeping strategy, support for councils and those working on the front line are helping to get people off the street and into accommodation as we enter the colder winter months.”

He added: “But we know that there is more that we need to do and we’re committed to working with Shelter and others to make a positive difference.”

Mr Brokenshire said £9 billion of funding was available in a programme to build affordable council homes across the country.

Labour’s shadow housing minister Melanie Onn condemned the rise in homelessness.

“It is appalling that enough people to fill a city the size of Newcastle will wake up this Christmas without a home,” she said.

“This is the outcome of eight years of austerity that even the United Nations say was designed to hurt the poor.

“Labour would do things differently. We would stop the roll out of Universal Credit, build a million new genuinely affordable homes and offer a new deal to renters with tenancy security at its heart to offer genuine hope to those facing homelessness.”

Shelter’s figures were based on Department for Communities and Local Government homelessness statistics, a freedom of information request and hostel figures from charity Homeless Link.