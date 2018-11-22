Advertising
Man in court on murder charge after 10-year-old boy’s death
Andrew Morris was also charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl was found seriously injured.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder after a 10-year-old boy died and an eight-year-old girl was found seriously injured.
Kane Morris died at the scene at a house in Union Street, Coupar Angus, in Perth and Kinross in the early hours of Sunday November 11.
An eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.
Andrew Morris, 37, was charged with murder when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.
He was also charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.
The 37-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
The case was continued for further examination.
