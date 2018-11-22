Menu

Advertising

Man in court on murder charge after 10-year-old boy’s death

UK News | Published:

Andrew Morris was also charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl was found seriously injured.

Police stock

A man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder after a 10-year-old boy died and an eight-year-old girl was found seriously injured.

Kane Morris died at the scene at a house in Union Street, Coupar Angus, in Perth and Kinross in the early hours of Sunday November 11.

An eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.

Andrew Morris, 37, was charged with murder when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Kane Morris
Kane Morris died following an incident in Coupar Angus on November 11 (Police Scotland/PA)

He was also charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

The 37-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News