Man charged after body found

A man has been charged with assaulting another man who was later found dead in West Dunbartonshire.

The body of James McGowan was discovered by officers in Braes Avenue, Whitecrook, Clydebank, on Sunday November 4.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assault and intention to rob the 49-year-old in Stockwell Place, Glasgow, on the same day.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Grant Durie of the Major Investigation Team said: “We continue to treat Mr McGowan’s death as unexplained at this time and are still trying to piece together his movements prior to his death.

“I am reiterating my earlier appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with the incident room on 0141 305 4530.

“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”